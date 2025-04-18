'Lost our heads': Watford boss Tom Cleverley makes honest admission on red cards during Burnley defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Cleverley refused to use the referee’s display as an excuse for Watford’s defeat to Burnley – accepting his side “lost their heads”.

The Hornets ended the game with nine men during their 2-1 defeat after Moussa Sissoko and Edo Kayembe were both dismissed for two yellow cards.

Sissoko was the first man to be shown his marching orders, receiving two yellows in quick succession – first for dissent before then shoving Zian Flemming to the ground.

Just nine minutes later, Kayembe followed him down the tunnel after elbowing Marcus Edwards to the face, while already on a yellow.

While the home fans were far from happy with the performance of official Matt Donohue, Cleverley insists his players must take responsibility for their mistakes.

“The game got a little bit out of hand. We've got to look at ourselves for that,” he said.

“We were certainly the bull and they were the matador in the second-half. We need to be more streetwise for that. It's a word I've used quite a lot recently.

Referee Matt Donohue shows a red card to Edo Kayembe of Watford (L) as team mates Imran Louza and Pierre Dwomoh react during the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford FC and Burnley FC at Vicarage Road on April 18, 2025 in Watford, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

“I didn't think it would be Moussa and Edo making those mistakes. Moussa’s been a little bit provoked and he's took the bait. It's disappointing.

“I think we've got to look at ourselves as a team. We certainly lost our heads a little bit and we have to learn from that.

“I feel like, as a player myself, I've only got two red cards in my career and I seemed to learn from them a lot on the impact it can have on the team.

“For sure, we can look at ourselves on why we ended up with nine men and we can't be pointing too many fingers at the referee today.”

With the game finely poised during the second-half, and with so much on the line, the Clarets took the sting out of the game to see out the victory.

When asked if he had any complaints about Burnley’s ‘game management’, Cleverley added: “They've got intelligent, experienced players, streetwise players and I was one of those. Me and Will Hughes in midfield were one of those.

“I can't complain about how they managed the game. I suppose the key question is, when you want the younger players to be streetwise, it's not great for two more experienced players to do things that are completely un-streetwise. They know that.”

Scott Parker, meanwhile, praised Donohue for how he handled a potentially awkward situation.

“When we go 2-1 up, that's when it just all seemed to unfold, didn't it really?,” he said.

“To be honest with you, I thought the ref did very, very well. People may say I'm going to say that because we won. But the decisions, what happened, I think he was put in a position where he had no alternative really.

“The first one, obviously, you can't raise hands to players and then the second one is obviously a late challenge.

“From there it becomes very physical, it definitely does. The stadium becomes alight as well. It didn't feel like that for large parts, but certainly after we scored a second the game turned like that.”