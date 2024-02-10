Liverpool v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to cause upset

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets travel to Anfield off the back of a dramatic 2-2 draw against Fulham, where they fought their way back from two goals down to salvage a late point.

It leaves them 19th in the table and seven points adrift of safety, a gap which could well increase with Arsenal to come after their game against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

As for the Reds, they suffered only their second league defeat of the season last weekend when they fell to a 3-1 loss to the Gunners at the Emirates.

Liverpool still remain top though, leading Manchester City by two points albeit having played a game more.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

An aerial photograph taken January 26, 2024 shows the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, northwest England. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp surprised the football world by announcing that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The match is being held at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on Saturday, February 10. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Vincent Kompany is “quite positive” that Hannes Delcroix could return from injury while Charlie Taylor has also not been ruled out.

Jordan Beyer remains a doubt though, while Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are long-term absentees.

As for Liverpool, Mo Salah could be in contention after working his way back from the injury he suffered playing for Egypt at the African Cup of Nations.

Dominik Szoboszlai is a doubt, Ibrahima Konate is suspended and Conor Bradley may still be absent after his father tragically passed away recently.

Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, Ben Doak, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas are guaranteed to be out, while Wataru Endo should be available on Saturday after returning from the Asian Cup.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“It’s football. Things happen in the game.

“All we know is that when you go to Anfield you’ve got to do everything right and a few things need to go your way as well.

“But the biggest thing we can control is what we have to do on the day and that’s how we prepare for this game.”

What are the predicted teams?

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Diaz, Nunez, Jota

Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Vitinho, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Odobert, Foster, Fofana

Who is the referee?

Tim Robinson. He’s officiated 22 games so far this season, dishing out 90 yellow cards but no reds. He was the man in the middle on that night Burnley claimed the Championship title at Ewood Park.

What are the latest odds?

Liverpool: 1/7

Draw: 7/1

Burnley: 16/1