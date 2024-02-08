Beyer, Delcroix & Taylor: Vincent Kompany offers positive Burnley injury update ahead of Liverpool trip
Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix and Charlie Taylor have all been missing in recent weeks with knocks.
Until now we’ve not had a definitive date for their returns, but speaking ahead of this weekend’s Anfield encounter, Kompany suggested Delcroix and Taylor aren’t a million miles away.
When asked if any of Beyer, Delcroix or Taylor could make it back in time to face Jurgen Klopp’s side, Kompany said: “I’m quite positive on Delcroix and Taylor, we’ll see if the final training session goes to plan.
“Hopefully it’s positive news, but we’ll see.”
Elsewhere, Burnley remain without Nathan Redmond, who recently underwent surgery and will now miss the rest of the season, and Luca Koleosho, who is another long-term absentee.
The winger, who has already been missing for two months, won’t make his return until the back end of the season at the earliest.
When asked if Koleosho remains on schedule, Kompany said: “Yes, but with a long-term injury he still has a crucial phase to go through which is a return to the pitch and he’s not there yet, so we’ll see.”
The Clarets head to Merseyside looking to surprise the league leaders, having fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Fulham in their last outing.
During that game, David Fofana was Burnley’s hero, coming off the bench to bag both goals on his home debut.
It has now drawn calls from supporters for Fofana to be thrown in from the start after being named on the bench in his opening two appearances for the club.
When asked if the Ivorian is ready to make his bow, Kompany said: “It’s a good question.
“He had some solid game time in one of the top five leagues in Europe, but to be honest we will see.
“Those discussions, I don’t want them to start too early in the week, I want them to get through the week and do what they have to do. Friday afternoon it’s something we’ll think about further.”