'Little bit of adversity': Vincent Kompany reflects on Burnley's busy week as Man City opener looms

The Clarets are now back in the UK after playing three challenging games in the space of just seven days on the continent.

Their run of games started with a 2-0 defeat to a KRC Genk side whose season has already begun with a Champions League qualifier.

Reflecting on a busy week for his men, Kompany told the club’s official website: “We put ourselves in the situation where we wanted to have a little bit of adversity. I think we played against tough opponents.

"Top six in Spain (Betis), best team in Portugal and quarter finalists of the Champions League (Benfica), add to that the heat, integrating new players and travelling.

“We wanted to put ourselves in a situation where we would build up resilience. I think we got exactly that out of it.

HUELVA, SPAIN - JULY 28: Vincent Kompany, manager of Burnley FC looks on during a Pre Season Friendly Match between Real Betis and Burnley FC at Estadio Nuevo Colombino on July 28, 2023 in Huelva, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

“All things considered we have to be ready for the first game of the season and we’re still on that way.”

Burnley now have just 11 days to go until they make their return to the Premier League with the toughest challenge possible, an opening game against reigning champions Manchester City.

Before that, the Clarets still have one friendly left to play on Saturday when they face Bundesliga side Mainz out in Germany.

During that game they’ll be looking to build on their promising display against Betis on Friday, in what was an eventful game in Huelva – both sides finishing the game with 10 men.

“The result could have gone our way but we saw some good things,” Kompany said on the game.

“Technically this game was difficult because of the state of the pitch, but that was the case for both teams.