'Different job': Graeme Souness discusses Burnley's expectations ahead of Premier League return

Vincent Kompany is preparing for his first campaign in management in the top flight after storming to the Championship title last term.

But Souness, a former Blackburn Rovers manager, of course, cheekily suggested some of the optimism at Turf Moor might be going a little overboard.

He told BBC Radio Lancashire: “SkyBet did a survey which threw up a stat that 25 per cent of Burnley supporters think they’re going to win a cup this year. Tell me about that!

“It will be tough. The manager has done fantastically well there, going into a club at a difficult time having been relegated with plenty of players coming to the end of their contract, so he’s done really well getting them promoted and with the brand of football they played.

“Vincent has done a great job there, but winning a cup? I’m not sure. I think it should all be about survival.

“Like every team that gets promoted, a Monday morning is a very different Monday morning to the last 12 months when they were winning nearly every weekend, coming in and everyone was looking forward to training, everyone was buoyant and in a good mood.

“Now most weekends, they will be coming in feeling sorry for themselves so the manager has a bigger and a different job this time around to keep lifting them up.

“It is going to be disappointing for them a lot more this year than it was last year and it’s how these players deal with it, as well as the manager and his staff.