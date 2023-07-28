Fan survey ranks Burnley's Premier League chances alongside fellow newcomers Luton Town & Sheffield United

The Clarets return to the top flight after taking the Championship by storm under Vincent Kompany, amassing an incredible 101 points and losing just three games.

Sheffield United joined them in winning automatic promotion, while Luton Town defeated Coventry City in the play-off final to reach the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to research undertaken by Sky Bet, the Clarets have been polled as the most likely newly promoted team to secure Premier League survival this season.

Over half of fans across all Premier League sides (54 per cent) said they had the best chance of the three teams to stay up, with Luton all but written off before the season has even started (12 per cent).

And when asked which three clubs from all sides in the division will be relegated, Burnley were only picked by 19 per cent of the polled fans, with Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Luton all considered more likely to face the drop.

According to the study, Burnley fans also believe their club is continuing to head in the right direction, with 98 per cent saying they believe their club is well run, and a further 88 per cent agreeing that the owners care about the fans.

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Burnley fans show their support during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Burnley at AESSEAL New York Stadium on April 18, 2023 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many Burnley fans identify Kompany as the Premier League’s best pound-for-pound manager in the league, with a whopping 99 per cent of Clarets believing the club will avoid relegation during the upcoming season.

A Sky Bet spokesperson said: “Last season, Burnley really flexed their muscles, staying top of the Championship for nearly the entirety of the season – and for large parts of it, looking like they could have gone on to break the record points tally set by Reading in 2006.

“This year, it’s great to see them back in the top-flight, with a familiar Prem legend at the helm. And according to our data, fan optimism around the Clarets avoiding the drop is very high indeed.”