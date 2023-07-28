News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Women confirm the appointment of highly experienced coach as new manager

Experienced coach Rebecca Sawiuk has been confirmed as the new manager of Burnley FC Women.
Matt Scrafton
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST- 2 min read
She makes the move from Loughborough, where she worked as director of football, having previously spent time with London Bees, Millwall Women, Oxford girls academy and Watford boys academy.

Sawiuk replaces interim boss Jay Bradford, who took on the role following Jonathan Morgan’s departure back in February.

“It’s super exciting, great to be here,” Sawiuk told the club’s official website.

“It all happened really quick in the last couple of weeks and I’m still kind of waiting for it to sink in that I’m here, in some wonderful training ground facilities.

“When I think about Burnley, the last few seasons there’s been big ambition, huge amount of investment, the women have grown and done really well. It’s a great place to be, coming into a solid infrastructure.

“Everyone’s been really welcoming; it’s been a brilliant start so I’m really looking forward to it.”

New Burnley Women boss Rebecca Sawiuk. Picture: Burnley FCNew Burnley Women boss Rebecca Sawiuk. Picture: Burnley FC
Burnley Women will be looking to build on a promising campaign last time out, where they finished third in the Northern Premier Division of the FA Women’s National League.

The Clarets have also made plenty of progress off the field since the team’s operations were fully integrated into the club in February 2021 as part of the Clarets long-term strategy to boost women’s football.

There’s been increased investment in infrastructure, while commercial partnerships with brands including TikTok have seen the team’s profile rise substantially.

Lola Ogunbote, Burnley FC’s head of women’s football, added: “We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Rebecca.

“Her proven expertise in player development, tactical acumen, and commitment to advancing women's football align perfectly with our vision, here at Burnley FC Women.

“We have full confidence that her leadership will be the driving force that propels our team to new heights.”

Sawiuk’s first game in charge will be the women’s team opener on Sunday, August 20 against Liverpool Feds.

Back in April, the Clarets beat Liverpool Feds 2-1 in front of 3,000 fans at Turf Moor, which was the first time in the club’s 140-year history that its women's team had graced its hallowed home turf.

