Burnley draw with Real Betis in fiery friendly as both sides end with 10 men

Vincent Kompany’s men played out a 1-1 draw with Spanish outfit Real Betis, with Burnley’s goal coming via Jordan Beyer.

But that barely touches the surface of what was a contentious affair, with both sides playing with 10 men for the entirety of the second-half following a flashpoint just before the break.

Luiz Felipe was given a straight red after headbutting Johann Gudmundsson, while the Clarets man was also belatedly shown his marching orders having been adjudged to have kicked out at the Betis man.

Leading 1-0 at the time thanks to Beyer’s close-range finish, Burnley were pegged back at the start of the second-half when former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra lobbed goalkeeper James Trafford from the halfway line.

The game, which was played in the Spanish city of Huelva, saw Kompany reunited with his former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini.

It was another good test for the Clarets to face a Betis side that Pellegrini led to a sixth-placed finish in La Liga last season.

HUELVA, SPAIN - JULY 28: Referee shows a red card to Luiz Felipe of Real Betis during a Pre Season Friendly Match between Real Betis and Burnley FC at Estadio Nuevo Colombino on July 28, 2023 in Huelva, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Luca Koleosho, a recent acquisition from Espanyol, got his first Clarets outing off the bench, while trialist Andros Townsend got some further minutes under his belt in his bid to earn a contract.

Burnley now have just one friendly remaining this summer, next weekend’s trip to Mainz, in Germany, before they kick off the Premier League season against reigning champions Man City on Friday, August 11.

TEAMS

Betis: Silva, Sabaly, Pezzella, Felipe, Abner, Rodriguez, William, Roca, Cruz, Juanmi, Jose

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Al-Dakhil (Ekdal), Beyer, O’Shea (Taylor), Vitinho (Townsend), Brownhill (Cork), Gudmundsson, Zaroury (Twine), Amdouni (Koleosho), Foster

Pre-season so far

Fleetwood Town – 3-2 win

Burton Albion – 1-0 win

Port Vale – 3-1 win

Sheffield Wednesday – 3-0 win

KRC Genk – 2-0 defeat

Benfica - 2-0 win