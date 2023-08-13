'Let's be honest': Vincent Kompany sends out clear message to Burnley fans who booed players taking the knee vs Man City

Vincent Kompany emphasised the need for “progress” after a section of Burnley fans booed the taking of the knee prior to the game against Manchester City.

Burnley and Man City were the first to carry out the gesture ahead of the season opener at Turf Moor on Friday night. A section of the home fans booed the gesture, while others applauded.

The knee will also be taken in the final weekend, as well as the dedicated ‘No Room for Racism’ fixtures in October, April and on Boxing Day.

Kompany was asked about the booing after his side’s defeat and in typical statesman-like fashion, the Belgian provided an eloquent and nuanced response.

“Let’s be honest it’s not something new, it’s not something that has happened for the first time so of course I can’t be happy with it. I’m not. The colour of my skin should make it clear why,” he told Sky Sports.

“But in the end the amount of people that booed is a lot, lot less than it used to be and a lot of people clapped, so I just believe in time and working together. These people are part of our family and we have to change our mentality.

“I’m not going to be throwing stones because it used to be a lot worse and you watching now when a period of time has gone by, it’s a fraction of what it used to be.