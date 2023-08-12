News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany delivers his view on Anass Zaroury's red card in Manchester City defeat

Vincent Kompany had no complaints with the decision to send off Anass Zaroury during Burnley’s opening day defeat to Manchester City.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST
Read More
Burnley fan thrown out of Turf Moor after throwing lighter at Manchester City's ...

The winger was initially booked for a cynical challenge on Kyle Walker during the final minutes of last night’s 3-0 defeat.

However, following a VAR check, the yellow card was upgraded to a red after referee Craig Pawson reviewed the footage via a pitchside monitor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Walker was immediately taken off by his manager Pep Guardiola and replaced by James McAtee.

Giving his verdict on the red card, Kompany said: “It’s a striker trying to make a tactical foul, tackling with the technique of a striker unfortunately.

“No complaints, the technique was wrong and it could have been bad.

“I don’t think in the end he touches him too hard, it’s not full contact, it’s not a leg breaker, but it could have been a bad tackle and you have to accept the consequences.”

Related topics:BurnleyManchester CityPep GuardiolaVAR