Burnley boss Vincent Kompany delivers his view on Anass Zaroury's red card in Manchester City defeat

Vincent Kompany had no complaints with the decision to send off Anass Zaroury during Burnley’s opening day defeat to Manchester City.

The winger was initially booked for a cynical challenge on Kyle Walker during the final minutes of last night’s 3-0 defeat.

However, following a VAR check, the yellow card was upgraded to a red after referee Craig Pawson reviewed the footage via a pitchside monitor.

Walker was immediately taken off by his manager Pep Guardiola and replaced by James McAtee.

Giving his verdict on the red card, Kompany said: “It’s a striker trying to make a tactical foul, tackling with the technique of a striker unfortunately.

“No complaints, the technique was wrong and it could have been bad.