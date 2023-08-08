Premier League reveal stance on taking the knee ahead of Burnley v Manchester City opener

Clubs in the Premier League will continue to take the knee during “significant moments” this season in a bid to tackle racism.

Players will take the knee this Friday when the top flight campaign gets underway at Turf Moor, when Burnley take on reigning champions Manchester City.

The gesture will also be seen at all other first-round fixtures.

The knee will also be taken in the final match round, as well as the dedicated ‘No Room for Racism’ fixtures in October, April and on Boxing Day.

“Premier League captains have confirmed that players will once again take the knee before specific matches during the 2023/24 season, to demonstrate their ongoing commitment to fight racism and all forms of discrimination,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“Players will take the knee at the Premier League’s opening and final match rounds of the season, as well as dedicated No Room For Racism fixtures in October and April and Boxing Day fixtures.

“The Premier League supports the players’ decision and will continue to work alongside clubs this season to elevate anti-discrimination messaging as part of the League’s No Room For Racism Action Plan.”

The knee was first taken in the Premier League in June 2020 in a game between Aston Villa and Sheffield United, which followed the murder of George Floyd in the United States a month earlier.

Prior to last season, it was decided after a meeting between the captains of all 20 clubs to reduce the regularity of the gesture to a handful of significant occasions - a pattern which will continue into this season.

In total, there will be 50 matches in 2023/24 where the gesture is performed by the players around the centre circle before the kick off.

The Premier League captains said: “We are unified in our belief that any form of discrimination has no place within football or wider society and are committed to using our platform to help celebrate diversity and show our support in the fight against racism.

“Therefore, we will continue to show solidarity by taking the knee at significant moments during the forthcoming season.