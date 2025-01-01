‘Last season was a challenge’: Alan Pace reflects on ‘highs and lows’ of Burnley’s 2024 in New Year’s message

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Pace has penned a New Year’s message to Burnley supporters ahead of their first game of 2025 against Stoke City.

The Clarets will be looking to get the new year off to a positive start when they bid to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games.

Scott Parker’s side currently sit third in the Championship table, just a point adrift of Sheffield United in second.

Burnley have bounced back well from relegation after a disastrous one season in the top flight under Vincent Kompany, which ended with the Clarets amassing just 24 points.

Addressing the past 12 months in his programme notes ahead of today’s game against Stoke, Pace admitted it was a challenging year but is pleased with the positive signs the side are currently showing.

“I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas and I’m delighted to be back here at Turf Moor to kickstart the new year together,” he penned.

“2024 had highs and lows but I’m proud of the resilience we have shown as a club. Last season was a challenge, however in the summer we reset, welcomed Scott and several new players and set out on our mission to have a successful 2024/25 Championship campaign.

“I’m happy with the togetherness the team are showing and believe that we are seeing a group truly getting into their stride. I’m looking forward to seeing the team continue to grow as the season progresses.”

Burnley’s chairman added: “Following a hectic Christmas period things don’t slow down for us in January. We have a busy few weeks coming up, with two home games and trips to Reading and Plymouth on the horizon.

“I never take for granted the phenomenal support from you, the fans. With the increased cost of living, we value you travelling up and down the country. It means ever so much to me, to Scott and to the players. For this we thank you all.”

Pace also spoke of his anticipation for the upcoming derby against Blackburn Rovers, which takes place at lunchtime on Saturday.

It comes after the two rivals played out a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor earlier in the season.

He said: “Looking ahead to our upcoming games, I’m well aware of the fixture many of you have your eye on, our trip to Ewood Park in just a few days. What a way to kick off 2025!

“When I arrived at the club, I quickly began to understand just what this game means to both sets of fans and its history for generations.

“Ahead of the encounter, as was the case with the reverse fixture at Turf Moor back in August, we are working closely with Lancashire Constabulary to manage the matchday operation in a safe manner.

“Please adhere to the safety and security measures in place and let’s enjoy what I hope will be an entertaining and enjoyable East Lancashire derby.

“Finally, I want to wish you all a Happy New Year. Here’s to a successful 2025 Clarets. I’m excited to see what the new year brings.”