Lancashire Police respond to Hannibal spitting allegation during Burnley v Leeds United game

Burnley’s Hannibal has been accused of spitting during Saturday’s Premier League win over Leeds United.

The visiting side were made aware of the allegation after a complaint was made by a supporter in the away section at Turf Moor.

Leeds subsequently passed on the complaint to police.

Lancashire Police are now working with Burnley to establish the facts surrounding the alleged incident.

A spokesperson said: “Lancashire Police are aware of an alleged incident involving a Burnley player during the second half of the Premier League game between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor yesterday (October 18).

“We are currently working with Burnley Football Club to establish the facts.”

Hannibal in action for Burnley against Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley FC have been asked to comment.

Hannibal was a second-half substitute during Saturday’s 2-0 win, replacing Jaidon Anthony in the 83rd minute of the game.

The former Manchester United man was also booked late on after celebrating a robust challenge in the face of Leeds full-back Gabriel Gudmundsson.

The victory for Scott Parker’s side was their second of the season, lifting them out of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

