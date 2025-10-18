'Definitely worth it': How Burnley boss Scott Parker picked up freak injury during Leeds United win

Scott Parker was understandably in celebratory mood after Burnley’s big win against Leeds United – but it came at a price.

After suffering five defeats in their first seven games, the pressure was on Burnley to get back to winning ways on their return to the international break.

That’s exactly what they did against last season’s title rivals, claiming their second victory of the season thanks to strikes in either half from Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna.

Both goals were of real high quality, Ugochukwu scoring for the second game on the spin with a neat header from Kyle Walker’s pinpoint cross, but the best was still to come.

With the Clarets holding onto a slender one-goal lead, anxiety was beginning to set in. But Tchaouna came off the bench to relieve that pressure with a goal of the season contender from all of 30 yards.

Such was the world class nature of the Frenchman’s strike, as well as the welcome timing, it was all a bit too much for Parker to handle.

Scott Parker celebrates the 2-0 victory over Leeds United at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"I’ve done my knee from celebrating,” he told Burnley’s official YouTube channel.

When asked if it was worth it, Parker added: “It was definitely worth it. I think I would have taken more than just an injury on my knee for three points and the performance that we got – and certainly the goal what Loum produced.

"We’ve seen that in training. In and around the edge of the box, he’s a very, very good finisher. When he comes on the inside, it’s probably something he needs to do more of, shooting, because he’s a fantastic finisher.

"When it left his foot I was right behind it and I sensed it was going in the right place.”

