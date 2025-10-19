Bruun Larsen's knock and Foster's absence: Burnley injury update after big Leeds United win

Jacob Bruun Larsen’s withdrawal during Burnley’s win against Leeds United was more precautionary, according to Scott Parker.

The winger was forced off early into the second half during Burnley’s 2-0 win at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, starting for the first time since the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in August, required medical attention before being replaced by Loum Tchaouna.

The change proved to be an effective one from Parker, with Tchaouna scoring Burnley’s second goal in thunderous fashion.

“Jacob seems okay,” Parker said. “We think it was a bit of cramp.

“He's obviously not had a lot of minutes of late and he’s coming into one of the most physical divisions in world football, so he was just struggling a little bit at that moment.

Jacob Bruun Larsen receives treatment after picking up injury during the victory over Leeds United at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"You can't take any risk or not even so much risk. While we want to protect him, just risk in terms of where the game was, so you could say that it was a good sub.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Lyle Foster could be back for the trip to Wolves next week despite missing the Leeds game with a dead leg.

“Lyle's okay,” Parker added.

"He missed today, but we hope to have him back for the weekend.”

