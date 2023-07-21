KRC Genk v Burnley: Live updates as new signing James Trafford makes his debut
The game, which will be played at Genk’s Cegeka Arena, is the first of Burnley’s summer friendlies to be open to the public.
Our Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be there to provide all the build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
KRC Genk v Burnley - live updates
52 - Wide
Another half chance of sorts for Scott Twine, who attempts a cheeky lobbed effort after spotting the keeper off his line. It falls a couple of yards wide of goal though.
50 - Almost
Scott Twine is set free after some exquisite build-up play from the Clarets. Twine cuts inside to create some space for himself but the ball just gets away from him and Genk are able to clear.
48 - Cleared
Josh Brownhill’s inswinging delivery from the corner is a good one, but Genk deal with it well and clear upfield.
47 - Early corner
Anass Zaroury wins a corner early into the second half after his cross/shot is cleared behind. Josh Brownhill to take.
We’re back underway
Genk get the game restarted.
The hosts have changed their goalkeeper at the break, but Burnley remain unchanged.
HALF TIME
HT: Genk 1-0 Burnley
Burnley playing well here despite the early setback. Been the more threatening side, so should be level at bare minimum. Anass Zaroury the standout performer.
45 - Another booking
This time for Vincent Kompany, who was complaining about something from the touchline. The Genk fans enjoyed that one.
44 - Close
Mike Tresor causes some problems for James Trafford from the resulting free-kick, sending a dipping, swerving effort just over his bar. Very close.
42 - Booking
Quite rare for a player to be booked in pre-season but that’s exactly what has just happened to Jordan Beyer, who is shown a yellow for a cynical foul on the dangerous Mike Tresor.
At least that’s what happened eventually, but the referee dropped the card to begin with.
41 - Blocked
Josh Brownhill makes a good block to deny Angelo Preciado, who had let fly from long range.