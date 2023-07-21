News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

KRC Genk v Burnley: Live updates as new signing James Trafford makes his debut

Burnley step up their preparations for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign with a friendly against Belgian side KRC Genk this evening.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 17:04 BST

The game, which will be played at Genk’s Cegeka Arena, is the first of Burnley’s summer friendlies to be open to the public.

Our Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be there to provide all the build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

KRC Genk v Burnley - live updates

Show new updates
18:45 BST

52 - Wide

Another half chance of sorts for Scott Twine, who attempts a cheeky lobbed effort after spotting the keeper off his line. It falls a couple of yards wide of goal though.

18:43 BST

50 - Almost

Scott Twine is set free after some exquisite build-up play from the Clarets. Twine cuts inside to create some space for himself but the ball just gets away from him and Genk are able to clear.

18:40 BST

48 - Cleared

Josh Brownhill’s inswinging delivery from the corner is a good one, but Genk deal with it well and clear upfield.

18:40 BST

47 - Early corner

Anass Zaroury wins a corner early into the second half after his cross/shot is cleared behind. Josh Brownhill to take.

18:38 BST

We’re back underway

Genk get the game restarted.

The hosts have changed their goalkeeper at the break, but Burnley remain unchanged.

18:20 BST

HALF TIME

HT: Genk 1-0 Burnley

Burnley playing well here despite the early setback. Been the more threatening side, so should be level at bare minimum. Anass Zaroury the standout performer.

18:19 BST

45 - Another booking

This time for Vincent Kompany, who was complaining about something from the touchline. The Genk fans enjoyed that one.

18:17 BST

44 - Close

Mike Tresor causes some problems for James Trafford from the resulting free-kick, sending a dipping, swerving effort just over his bar. Very close.

18:16 BST

42 - Booking

Quite rare for a player to be booked in pre-season but that’s exactly what has just happened to Jordan Beyer, who is shown a yellow for a cynical foul on the dangerous Mike Tresor.

At least that’s what happened eventually, but the referee dropped the card to begin with.

18:15 BST

41 - Blocked

Josh Brownhill makes a good block to deny Angelo Preciado, who had let fly from long range.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:BurnleyMatt ScraftonPremier League