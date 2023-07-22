KRC Genk v Burnley: Kick-off time & key details as Vincent Kompany's men play first public friendly

The Premier League newcomers have already played four games in pre-season, but all four have been played behind closed doors at Burnley’s Gawthorpe training ground.

Kompany’s men kicked off their preparations for the 2023/24 Premier League season with a narrow 3-2 win over League One side Fleetwood Town, before going on to record further victories over Burton Albion (1-0), Port Vale (3-1) and Sheffield Wednesday (3-0).

The Clarets will now be hoping to make it five wins from five when they jet off to Belgium to face KRC Genk.

The match kicks off at 6.30pm local time (5.30pm UK time) at Genk’s Cegeka Arena, with around 300 Burnley fans expected to make the trip over from East Lancashire.

Those in attendance will be hoping to get a first glimpse of Burnley’s new signings alongside the stars of last season’s Championship triumph.

Following on from this evening’s game, Burnley will jet off once again to embark on their training camp in Lisbon.

Vincent Kompany returns to his native Belgium as his Burnley side take on KRC Genk

As part of their time in Portugal, Kompany’s men will face Benfica at the Estadio do Restelo on Tuesday, July 25 (8.30pm kick-off local time).

The Clarets will also face Real Betis in the Spanish city of Huelva on Friday, July 28 before finishing their pre-season schedule with a trip to Germany to face Mainz on Saturday, August 5.

The games will form as vital preparation ahead of Burnley’s season opener against reigning champions Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s treble winners make the short trip to Turf Moor for the opening game of the Premier League season on Friday, August 11.

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be attending today’s game against KRC Genk and will be providing live updates on our website.

Further extensive coverage will be published over the coming days, with post-match reaction, analysis, observations and galleries.

Upcoming pre-season games

Saturday, July 22 - KRC Genk, Cegeka Arena, Genk (6.30pm kick-off, local time)

Tuesday, July 25 – Benfica, Estadio do Restelo, Lisbon (8.30pm kick-off, local time)

Friday 28th July – Real Betis, Estadio Nuevo Colombino, Huelva (7.30pm kick-off, local time)