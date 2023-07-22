News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

KRC Genk v Burnley: Kick-off time & key details as Vincent Kompany's men play first public friendly

Burnley supporters will get their first glimpse of Vincent Kompany’s men this summer when the Clarets take part in their first public friendly later today.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Read More
‘Obviously interest’: Coventry City boss addresses future of 'Burnley target' Gu...

The Premier League newcomers have already played four games in pre-season, but all four have been played behind closed doors at Burnley’s Gawthorpe training ground.

Kompany’s men kicked off their preparations for the 2023/24 Premier League season with a narrow 3-2 win over League One side Fleetwood Town, before going on to record further victories over Burton Albion (1-0), Port Vale (3-1) and Sheffield Wednesday (3-0).

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Clarets will now be hoping to make it five wins from five when they jet off to Belgium to face KRC Genk.

The match kicks off at 6.30pm local time (5.30pm UK time) at Genk’s Cegeka Arena, with around 300 Burnley fans expected to make the trip over from East Lancashire.

Those in attendance will be hoping to get a first glimpse of Burnley’s new signings alongside the stars of last season’s Championship triumph.

Following on from this evening’s game, Burnley will jet off once again to embark on their training camp in Lisbon.

Vincent Kompany returns to his native Belgium as his Burnley side take on KRC GenkVincent Kompany returns to his native Belgium as his Burnley side take on KRC Genk
Vincent Kompany returns to his native Belgium as his Burnley side take on KRC Genk
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of their time in Portugal, Kompany’s men will face Benfica at the Estadio do Restelo on Tuesday, July 25 (8.30pm kick-off local time).

The Clarets will also face Real Betis in the Spanish city of Huelva on Friday, July 28 before finishing their pre-season schedule with a trip to Germany to face Mainz on Saturday, August 5.

The games will form as vital preparation ahead of Burnley’s season opener against reigning champions Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s treble winners make the short trip to Turf Moor for the opening game of the Premier League season on Friday, August 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be attending today’s game against KRC Genk and will be providing live updates on our website.

Further extensive coverage will be published over the coming days, with post-match reaction, analysis, observations and galleries.

Upcoming pre-season games

Saturday, July 22 - KRC Genk, Cegeka Arena, Genk (6.30pm kick-off, local time)

Tuesday, July 25 – Benfica, Estadio do Restelo, Lisbon (8.30pm kick-off, local time)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friday 28th July – Real Betis, Estadio Nuevo Colombino, Huelva (7.30pm kick-off, local time)

Saturday, August 5 – FSV Mainz 05, MEWA Arena, Mainz (3.30pm kick-off, local time)

Related topics:BurnleyPremier LeagueLeague One