‘Obviously interest’: Coventry City boss addresses future of 'Burnley target' Gustavo Hamer

It comes amid ongoing speculation that Burnley are looking to bring the 26-year-old to Turf Moor to bolster their midfield ranks.

Reports suggest the Clarets have seen a cash-plus-player exchange knocked back for the Brazilian, with defenders Luke McNally – who spent time on loan with Coventry last season – and Bobby Thomas thought to be the Burnley players involved.

“There’s speculation about Gus but it’s obvious speculation,” Robins told the Coventry Telegraph.

“He was the best midfield player, for me, in the Championship last season – 100 percent. He scored goals, added goals to his game and looked a real threat.

“Obviously he scored his goal at Wembley and then his injury cost us the final and we just couldn’t get over the line.”

Hamer missed Coventry’s 4-0 friendly win against Forest Green Rovers last night due to an ongoing ankle ligament injury, although he was spotted mingling with supporters.

Hamer starred as Coventry reached the Championship play-off final last season

Proving an update on his recovery, Robins added: “He is just coming back to us now. He will be on the grass with us on Thursday.

“He may get some time on Saturday but I am going to see because he may need another couple of days leading into MK Dons or another week leading into Exeter. But it will be great to have him back and playing with us. So let’s see, but there’s obviously interest.”

One factor in Burnley’s favour is that Hamer is now entering the final year of his contract with the Sky Blues.

On the prospect of signing a new deal, Robins concluded: “That’s something that he knows where we stand and he knows where he stands and we just get on with things.

“There’s a massive respect there from him. He respects everything we do and have done for him and continue to do. That’s why everyone loves him because his attitude is good.