Burnley arrange trip to Germany to face Bundesliga outfit in final friendly before Manchester City opener

Vincent Kompany's side will travel to the MEWA Arena on Saturday, August 5, the weekend before the Premier League opener against Manchester City at Turf Moor.

The friendly will kick off at 3.30pm local time in Germany and supporters will be able to attend the match with ticket details to be announced in due course.

Mainz finished ninth in the Bundesliga last season and play at a 34,000 capacity stadium.

The announcement comes a day after the Clarets announced they will face Portuguese champions Benfica in Lisbon on Tuesday, July 25.

The game, which kicks off at 8.30pm local time at the Estadio do Restelo, will form part of Burnley’s 10-day training camp in Lisbon, which is due to get underway after they face KRC Genk in Belgium this coming Saturday.

The friendly against Genk will be fans’ first opportunity to see Kompany’s men in action since their Championship-winning campaign ended last season.

The Clarets are due to play four friendlies on the continent this summer in preparation for the new Premier League season

The Clarets will also face Real Betis in the Spanish city of Huelva on Friday, July 28, meaning they will face top flight sides from Spain, Belgium, Portugal and Germany.

It also means Burnley will face no home friendlies before the Premier League campaign gets underway against the reigning champions Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s treble winners make the short trip to Turf Moor for the opening game of the Premier League season on Friday, August 11.

Burnley have played four behind-closed-doors games so far this summer against lower league opposition.

Kompany’s men have won all four, beating Fleetwood Town (3-2), Burton Albion (1-0), Port Vale (3-1) and most recently Sheffield Wednesday (3-0).

Pre-season so far

Fleetwood Town - 3-2 win

Burton Albion - 1-0 win

Port Vale - 3-1 win

Sheffield Wednesday - 3-0 win

Upcoming pre-season games

Saturday, July 22 - KRC Genk, Cegeka Arena, Genk (6.30pm kick-off)

Tuesday, July 25 – Benfica, Estadio do Restelo, Lisbon (8.30pm kick-off)

Friday 28th July – Real Betis, Estadio Nuevo Colombino, Huelva (7.30pm kick-off)

