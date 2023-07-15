Key member of Vincent Kompany's Burnley coaching staff makes Premier League vow

The Clarets make their top flight return on Friday, August 11 when they host reigning champions Manchester City at Turf Moor.

It comes after Vincent Kompany’s men took the Championship by storm last season, amassing 101 points and losing just three games.

While the step-up to the Premier League is a big one, Jackson – who previously took interim charge of the club following Sean Dyche’s departure – knows the Clarets have “earned the right” to be back among the elite.

“Do I think we’ll surprise City (on the opening day)? I don’t know. You’re talking about probably the best club in the world at this moment in time,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s a privilege to be in this league but you can’t see it as just making up the numbers, you’ve earned the right to be there.

“We’ve got to improve, get better and develop while we’re in it. There will be days where it will be up and down but the Premier League is like that.”

Jackson now works on Vincent Kompany's coaching staff

The former Shrewsbury Town and Tranmere Rovers boss added: “We’ve worked so hard to get to this stage.

“Now you’ve got to have that excitement and see it as an opportunity. You know we’re going up a level to a different standard, everybody knows that, but it’s about what you’ve done really well, developing that and knowing you’re going to have days where it won’t go for you.