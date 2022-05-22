Mike Jackson admits he will "suffer" after failing to keep Burnley in the Premier League

The Clarets took their survival battle down to the last day, but defeat at home to Newcastle, combined with Leeds' win at nine-man Brentford, means Burnley will be in the Championship for the first time since 2015/16.

Jackson took over from Sean Dyche on an interim basis with eight games to go, and twice dragged Burnley out of the bottom three in that time, but he admits relegation hurts.

Asked what he will do now, he mused: "Suffer. That won't go away for a long, long time, in fact it won't go away, it will always be there, it's something I'll have to live with, but it will never go away.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley's interim manager Mike Jackson (C) consoles his players on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on May 22, 2022. - Burnley were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday's final day of the 2021/22 season. The Clarets had to better the result of relegation rivals Leeds to extend their five-season stay in English football's top flight but lost as Leeds won away at Brentford. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's really raw at the moment, gutted for the fans and the players.

"It's hard to find words sometimes, but I just said to the group, they've given everything for the games we've been here, and sometimes that's all you can ask of anybody."

A penalty from Callum Wilson, after a handball from Nathan Collins, allowed Newcastle to take the lead, before Wilson added a second, with Maxwel Cornet's eighth goal of the season a consolation in the end, and Jackson looked back: "First half today we obviously gave the penalty away, which takes a bit of the sting out of us, third game in a week as well, and down on bodies, so it's not ideal.

"But they gave everything they can, second half we got the goal back and had some really good chances to get back in it, on another day...

"The lads are going to be (distraught), but there's not a lot you can say, it will take a long, long time to get over, but I'm sure some of these players will go from strength to strength and keep going.

"I thanked them for what they've done as a group, how they came together, with what's happened with their mates getting injured and things going against you, and I think they've been brilliant, they kept fighting.

"The fans came in their numbers again and were brilliant and stayed right to the end with us, and we're just gutted we couldn't stay in the league."

The fact Burnley took it down to the last day was no consolation either for Jackson: "You don't feel like that, you can't, everything was put in to try and achieve staying up, and I haven't done that, so it's gutting.

"We had some really good chances, and on another day if you take them, who knows?

"The injuries have nipped us obviously, but the group still went to Spurs, Villa and produced performances.

"I knew the game was going to be like that today, once you give that first goal away, they make it very difficult, the back four doesn't move a lot, doesn't come out of its shape, and away from home as well, it was difficult.

"(nerves) I think that's understandable, but we had some good moments as well in the first half, I thought it was tight, not a lot in it, the penalty changed the mood.

"It was two teams scrapping it out, but we then had to chase, and that can add to the situation.