Key member of Scott Parker's coaching staff makes Burnley request ahead of Premier League return

Burnley can’t afford to go into the 2025/26 Premier League season in a pessimistic frame of mind if they’re to stand any chance of survival.

That’s according to first-team coach Mike Jackson, who has called on the Clarets to have full belief in their chances back in the top flight.

Recent history, unfortunately isn’t on their side. All six newly-promoted sides have faced instant relegation over the past two seasons.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley were among them during the miserable 2023/24 campaign where they amassed a measly 24 points.

The Clarets, Leeds United and Sunderland are likely to be written off before a ball is even kicked next season, such is the growing disparity between the top two divisions in England.

A clear example of the gulf between the newly-promoted sides and those above is Tottenham Hotspur winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League despite finishing 17th in the Premier League this season.

Under Scott Parker, Burnley are likely to be a lot better suited to the top flight than they were under Kompany, given the resilience he has instilled.

Burnley first-team coach Mike Jackson (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Jackson, who was a part of the coaching staff two years ago, told the Burnley Express: “I think you learn from every time you get a kick in your arse.

"Hopefully, the next time you go there, you're a little bit better prepared, you understand it a little bit more. Even though you think you understand it, until you're actually in it, you don't really realise what it is.

"For me, it's a great opportunity. I've said to people – people keep coming to me and saying, 'oh, what's going to happen next year?' Just enjoy this. Celebrate this. Just enjoy it, and be excited for next year.

"Try not to be pessimistic. Because if you start in that frame of mind then you're not giving yourself a good footing to start with.

"You've mentioned a great word there – resilience. You need that. For me, enjoy it, enjoy the ride, have that resilience. Remember those moments. There's going to be moments where it's 'oh no', and there's going to be moments where it's like buzzing. That's football. That's why we're watching it. That's why we love it.”