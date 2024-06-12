'Just got a feeling': Burnley legend Glen Little makes 'surprise' prediction over managerial appointment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glen Little has predicted Burnley will plump for another surprise name in their search for a new manager – much in the same vein as Vincent Kompany.

The Clarets continue to look for Kompany’s successor after the Belgian made the surprise move to Bayern Munich.

Frank Lampard remains the favourite with the bookies, while Ruud van Nistelrooy, Martí Cifuentes, Carlos Corberan, Scott Parker and current interim boss Craig Bellamy are also fancied.

Kompany’s arrival from Anderlecht in 2022 felt like a left-field appointment and Clarets legend Little can see the club going down a similar route.

“There have been so many names, as there are going to be,” the 48-year-old told the Burnley Express.

“Even the worst job in the league you’ll probably have 200 applicants. So can you imagine how many are interested in the Burnley job?

“I’ve heard so many names. There are some who are in the Championship already. Liam Rosenior got a mention and he’s just lost his job at Hull. Carlos Corberan has been mentioned.

18 Sep 2001: Glen Little of Burnley celebrates scoring during the Birmingham City v Burnley Nationwide Division One match at St Andrews, Birmingham. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Ross Kinnaird/ALLSPORT

“Away from that, Frank Lampard and Scott Parker, they’re not managing at the minute but have had some success in the Championship.

“The one I quite liked the sound of when I first heard was Steve Cooper, but then he seems to have turned it down. Whether he’s got something maybe better lined up in the Premier League, I don’t know. But that would have been someone who made a lot of sense.

“I don’t know where they’re going to go, but I’ve just got a feeling it might be another surprise. A bit like the Kompany one where we all thought ‘where’s that one come from?’ It came out of nowhere.

“Could it be someone like Ruud van Nistelrooy, where again we say we didn’t see that coming? He’s got no real experience in England other than the great playing career he had, similar to Vincent.”

Little, like many observers, was equally as surprised by Kompany’s link-up with Bayern, given it came off the back of Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League.

Given the way last season panned out, with the Clarets finishing 19th on just 24 points, the former winger felt a potential axing could even have been on the cards.

“When you saw how the season was going you thought: could he even be sacked? But it never, ever felt he was under any pressure,” Little added.

“But you’re thinking right, he’s going to be here and the club’s not going to move on even after the relegation. They will have been thinking ahead to the Championship and planning to do what he did a year ago and try and get them straight back up.

“If you had said Vincent Kompany had left, you’d expect it to be a sacking more than a club coming in for you. Not just another club, but Bayern Munich.