Jurgen Klopp makes glowing claim about Vincent Kompany and Burnley after Liverpool's hard-fought win

Jurgen Klopp showered Vincent Kompany and his Burnley side with praise after Liverpool were forced to work hard for the three points that kept them on top of the Premier League.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 11th Feb 2024, 11:00 GMT
Kompany’s men put up a resilient effort and, with the game finely poised at 2-1, they wasted some golden chances to get themselves back level.

As it was, the home side added a late third to make the scoreline seem a bit more comfortable than it was.

“They did [ask us some questions], absolutely,” Klopp told BBC Sport.

“That’s the Premier League, each team has quality. Burnley especially, their points tally doesn’t reflect even close to the potential they have.

“I like a lot what they do, how they play and how calm Vinny is so early into his career. He’s a top manager in the making and he’s ready to learn it the hard way.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool showing his appreciation to the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield on February 10, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool showing his appreciation to the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield on February 10, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
“It’s a good team that is still having this positive approach, even though their goalie needed a bit long for the kick-offs and the goal kicks!

“But besides that, for us it was super difficult. We lost so many players [to injury] and we’re short in all areas. Then Trent [Alexander-Arnold] has to go off at half-time, so we’ll have to see what goes on there.

“We have Curtis Jones at right-back, where he’s not played in his entire life. But we stayed extremely focused and scored three great goals.

“We did really well. It was just a difficult one. People think we just go through them with no real efforts, but that’s never possible.”

