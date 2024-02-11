Jurgen Klopp makes glowing claim about Vincent Kompany and Burnley after Liverpool's hard-fought win
Kompany’s men put up a resilient effort and, with the game finely poised at 2-1, they wasted some golden chances to get themselves back level.
As it was, the home side added a late third to make the scoreline seem a bit more comfortable than it was.
“They did [ask us some questions], absolutely,” Klopp told BBC Sport.
“That’s the Premier League, each team has quality. Burnley especially, their points tally doesn’t reflect even close to the potential they have.
“I like a lot what they do, how they play and how calm Vinny is so early into his career. He’s a top manager in the making and he’s ready to learn it the hard way.
“It’s a good team that is still having this positive approach, even though their goalie needed a bit long for the kick-offs and the goal kicks!
“But besides that, for us it was super difficult. We lost so many players [to injury] and we’re short in all areas. Then Trent [Alexander-Arnold] has to go off at half-time, so we’ll have to see what goes on there.
“We have Curtis Jones at right-back, where he’s not played in his entire life. But we stayed extremely focused and scored three great goals.
“We did really well. It was just a difficult one. People think we just go through them with no real efforts, but that’s never possible.”