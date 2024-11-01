Josh Laurent discusses Burnley having to embrace the 'pressure' of being among promotion favourites

Josh Laurent has told his more inexperienced Burnley teammates to embrace the pressure that comes with being one of the promotion favourites.

Despite only joining from Stoke City during the summer, the 27-year-old is already one of the more vocal and experienced members of Burnley’s dressing room.

After Burnley’s frustrating goalless draw against lowly QPR last weekend, Laurent sent an important message to some of the more younger elements of the dressing room.

“We just need to stay positive and stay patient. You’ve got to look at the positives sometimes,” he told Clarets+.

“It’s a demanding league, a very demanding league. We’ve played three games this week and there’s no given right to just go out there and win football matches. There’s a process to it.

“We will go back to the training pitch, go back to working hard and we will try and nudge ourselves forward.

“Yes, we can be frustrated and disappointed but come Monday it’s about getting back to work again, being positive and keep doing the right things. We need to be 100 per cent at it every day.

Josh Laurent runs away from Harrison Ashby during Burnley's game against QPR. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“The pressure is a joy to have, it’s a good thing to have. We’ve got to embrace it and I think that’s what the boys are doing.

“It’s a good group, we’re sticking together and we’ve got some good experienced boys here with some young players too, so it’s a good mix. We’ve got a top manager and top coaches too, so we’ve just got to stick together.”