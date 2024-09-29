Josh Cullen explains why he was left with mixed feelings after Burnley's goalless draw against Oxford United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Josh Cullen insists Burnley should never turn their noses up at claiming an away point in the Championship.

It comes after the Clarets were left frustrated not to capitalise on their dominance on Saturday when they were held to a goalless draw against Oxford United.

Despite failing to make it three wins from three, which would have seen Scott Parker’s men move to the top of the table, Cullen wasn’t too downbeat.

“We wanted to come and win the game, we want to win every game, but I’ve been in this league before and I know you have to respect any point away from home,” he said.

“It’s a team that won their first three home games of the season at home, so to come here and get a point, yes we wanted the three points but if you can’t win, then don’t lose and that’s what we’ve done.

“We created some good chances, got into some good areas and pinned Oxford back for long periods of the game. Unfortunately we couldn’t quite take those chances.

“At least we’re creating the chances though and dominating the game and look the most likely team. At this stage of the season that’s what you want. We’ll keep working to improve but I’m sure the results will follow.”

OXFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Siriki Dembele of Oxford United controls the ball whilst under pressure from Josh Cullen of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Oxford United FC and Burnley FC at Kassam Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

While Burnley’s problems came in the attacking third, with their inability to break through Oxford’s stubborn resistance, they were largely untroubled in defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cullen added: “I can’t remember them having too many clear-cut chances, so we limited them to little.

“The lads that stepped in like CJ [Egan-Riley] and Bash [Humphreys] were brilliant again, as were all the lads at the back and Traffs [James Trafford] in goal.

“It’s always important to start with a solid defence and get a clean sheet and we’ve got one. It was just a shame we couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.”