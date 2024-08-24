Josh Cullen and Luca Koleosho Burnley absence explained for Sunderland defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Josh Cullen and Luca Koleosho are both doubts for next week’s derby against Blackburn Rovers after missing Burnley’s defeat to Sunderland.

Scott Parker confirmed after Saturday’s setback at the Stadium of Light that the duo both missed out with knocks.

While he remains hopeful the pair could still make their return against Rovers next week, he also expressed doubts.

“They’re knocks, so they weren’t involved due to injuries,” he said.

“Both are minor-ish, maybe a little bit longer with Josh. Hopefully we can try and get them back for Saturday’s game, but we will have to see how he comes in on Monday regarding that.

“Josh will be touch and go for Saturday. Hopefully, if he comes out of the weekend, it’s only a slight issue so hopefully he can make Saturday. If not, he will be ready for after the international break.

“If he doesn’t play on Saturday he won’t be ready for Ireland.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Luca Koleosho of Burnley battles for possession with Yakou Meite and Manolis Siopis of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor were also not involved against Sunderland.

Dara O’Shea, Manuel Benson and Wout Weghorst were left out amid ongoing transfer interest.

Addressing the absence of Benson and Weghorst, Parker said: “That’s just where they are in terms of their state and how they see it this year.

“I decided it was probably best that they weren’t involved.”

On O’Shea, Parker confirmed the Irishman is set to depart – with Ipswich Town set to complete a rumoured £15m deal for the centre-back.