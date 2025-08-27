John Eustace shares Derby County frustration after last-gasp cup defeat to Burnley

John Eustace was unable to hide his frustration after Derby County’s last-gasp Carabao Cup defeat to Burnley.

The Rams looked as though they were about to take Scott Parker’s side to penalties during Tuesday night’s second round tie at Turf Moor.

But with the game finely poised at 1-1, Oliver Sonne struck a stoppage-time winner to seal Burnley’s progression into the next round.

Eustace felt it was cruel on his Rams side, who had earlier levelled matters through Bobby Clark after Aaron Ramsey’s early opener for the Clarets.

The Derby boss did, however, vent his frustration with what he felt were two avoidable goals.

"We’re growing, we’re getting better, but we’ve lost the game,” he told Rams TV.

"It’s just a lack of concentration there at the end. The two goals that we conceded can be stopped. The first one is a throw-in and we didn’t do our jobs properly, so we need to be better.

John Eustace and his players applaud the Derby fans at the final whistle (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

"Burnley didn’t cause us any problems, they had a lot of possession and we knew we’d always have opportunities on the turnover. But the way we conceded at the end was really poor.

"We did play some lovely football at times, we really dug in, our shape was good and we looked a threat on transitions. Overall it was a great performance by the group and we got some vital minutes into some real key players, which was really important.

"I’ve got no doubt we will be fine with and without the ball, but I do want us to be better at conceding really soft goals, because both of these goals should be stopped.

"That’s not what we’re about. We can’t keep saying ‘we’re doing okay, we’re getting better’ when we’re losing and keep conceding soft goals.

"If teams were opening us up and playing some fantastic football, then I’d hold my hands up. But I think we’re all feeling disappointed in the dressing room, so we’ve got to keep getting better.”

