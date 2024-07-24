Johann Berg Gudmundsson makes confident claim about Scott Parker's ability to lead Burnley back to Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is confident Scott Parker is the right man to get Burnley back on track.

The Clarets line up back in the Championship this season after a miserable campaign last time out, where Vincent Kompany’s men won just five league games and collected a measly 24 points.

Parker is now at the helm after Kompany’s surprise defection to Bayern Munich and the 43-year-old has a big job on his hands to turn around the club’s fortunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expectations will be high, however, with Burnley the favourites for the title along with Leeds United.

That pressure is something Parker will be able to handle according to Gudmundsson.

The 33-year-old told Clarets+: “I’ve spoken to him and he’s just a really, really good man who just wants to play football I think our fans are going to like and the players are going to like.

“We were building something here but the Premier League was obviously a difficult season, but we’ve been building a culture here and he will carry that on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Johann Gudmundsson of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“I think the fans are going to be really excited when they see us play at Turf Moor.”

After departing at the end of last season, Gudmundsson issued a quick U-turn to return just 50 days later.

“It means so much to me [to be back],” he said.

“Just leaving the club in the situation it was, getting relegated, it was difficult. It was something I didn’t really want, because I wanted to get the club back to the Premier League.

“It was a difficult moment, for sure. But when we had some conversations, a new manager came in, Vincent Kompany left, so it’s something different and something I want to be a part of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what changed to persuade him to return, the ‘Iceman’ added: “Obviously circumstances have changed.