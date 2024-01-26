Joe Edwards on what 'explosive' Burnley striker Michael Obafemi will bring to Millwall
The 23-year-old has completed a loan deal to the Championship outfit until the end of the season.
Down the pecking order at Turf Moor, the Republic of Ireland international has seen just 19 minutes of action this season following his return from a serious hamstring injury.
Obafemi made his return in November but he’s since made just two substitute appearances against Arsenal and Sheffield United respectively.
When Millwall boss Joe Edwards found out Obafemi was available to bring in on loan, he was desperate to snap him up as quickly as possible.
Explaining why, he told NewsAtDen: “Our strategy for this window was to try and get players who can improve us and who can come and make a real impact. And in particular the area I wanted to add to the squad was athleticism. And when I say that I’m talking about pace and power.
“Michael ticks both boxes for me and similar to Japh [Tanganga], you’re looking at a young player who’s played Premier League football and had moments where he’s done well there.
“He’s scored against us when I was at Chelsea. He’s a young player who has already shown what quality he has so he’s definitely going to improve what we’ve already got.
“The speed and the power and the explosiveness he’s got is something I felt was probably lacking in our squad and other teams in the league have strengthened in recent periods and I think he helps on that front.”
Edwards also revealed the deal to bring Obafemi to The Den also came out of the blue.
“It hadn’t been on the radar for the whole month,” he added.
“But when we became aware that he was available on loan, it became apparent really quickly that he had a real desire to come and join us which is the biggest thing when you’re trying to recruit in January.
“A lot of talks go on but what you really need is a player that wants to do it and Michael was certainly very keen to be a part of what we’re doing here which was a huge plus.”