Joe Edwards on what 'explosive' Burnley striker Michael Obafemi will bring to Millwall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 23-year-old has completed a loan deal to the Championship outfit until the end of the season.

Down the pecking order at Turf Moor, the Republic of Ireland international has seen just 19 minutes of action this season following his return from a serious hamstring injury.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Obafemi made his return in November but he’s since made just two substitute appearances against Arsenal and Sheffield United respectively.

When Millwall boss Joe Edwards found out Obafemi was available to bring in on loan, he was desperate to snap him up as quickly as possible.

Explaining why, he told NewsAtDen: “Our strategy for this window was to try and get players who can improve us and who can come and make a real impact. And in particular the area I wanted to add to the squad was athleticism. And when I say that I’m talking about pace and power.

“Michael ticks both boxes for me and similar to Japh [Tanganga], you’re looking at a young player who’s played Premier League football and had moments where he’s done well there.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Michael Obafemi of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on March 31, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s scored against us when I was at Chelsea. He’s a young player who has already shown what quality he has so he’s definitely going to improve what we’ve already got.

“The speed and the power and the explosiveness he’s got is something I felt was probably lacking in our squad and other teams in the league have strengthened in recent periods and I think he helps on that front.”

Edwards also revealed the deal to bring Obafemi to The Den also came out of the blue.

“It hadn’t been on the radar for the whole month,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But when we became aware that he was available on loan, it became apparent really quickly that he had a real desire to come and join us which is the biggest thing when you’re trying to recruit in January.