Burnley striker Michael Obafemi becomes latest player to seal loan move after lack of game time

The 23-year-old has seen just 19 minutes of action for the Clarets this season following his return from surgery.

The Republic of Ireland international was forced to go under the knife during the summer after picking up a hamstring injury while away with his country.

Obafemi made his return in November but he’s since made just two substitute appearances against Arsenal and Sheffield United respectively.

With Burnley bringing in David Datro Fofana on loan from Chelsea earlier in the window, Obafemi now finds himself even further down the pecking order.

Millwall have now swooped for the former Swansea City frontman to bolster their attacking options with Tom Bradshaw ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Obafemi, who scored twice in 14 appearances last season after signing for Burnley last January, could make his Millwall debut when they take on Preston North End on Saturday.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Jack Robinson of Sheffield United battles for possession with Michael Obafemi of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The striker follows Darko Churlinov in heading for the exit door after the winger completed a loan move to Schalke.

The 23-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the Clarets this season, with his only two appearances coming for Macedonia.

The former Stuttgart man made 13 outings last season as Vincent Kompany’s men stormed to the Championship title.

Churlinov, who was hospitalised over the summer with suspected blood poisoning, previously enjoyed a loan spell with Schalke during the 2021/22 campaign.

He will now return to Germany and spend the remainder of the campaign with the 2. Bundesliga outfit.

Schalke confirmed the deal to take Churlinov from Burnley also includes a “buy option”.

“I’m pleased to be back at Schalke," Churlinov said of his move.

"I’ve always stayed in touch with the club and the fans. I want now to pay back the club for their faith in me – preferably with goals, assists, and, most of all, with wins.”

Schalke’s head coach Karel Geraerts expects Churlinov to be up and running in no time despite his lack of game time.

"I spoke a lot with Vincent Kompany about Darko’s fitness levels,” he said.