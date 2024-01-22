Manchester City handed major injury boost ahead of Burnley clash as key men close in on return

As if Manchester City needed any more assistance, they’ve been handed a major injury boost ahead of their upcoming clash against Burnley.

The Clarets return to action after the winter break with a trip to the Etihad on Wednesday, December 31.

Vincent Kompany’s men are now back in training after enjoying 10 days away from Gawthorpe following their controversial 1-1 draw with Luton Town earlier this month.

They return with the most daunting challenge possible – Man City away – a fixture that hasn’t ended well for the Clarets in recent years.

Burnley were thrashed 6-0 at the Etihad last season in the FA Cup and have shipped an alarming 35 goals during their last eight visits to the blue side of Manchester.

As if City needed any more help, chances are Pep Guardiola’s men will be boosted by their return of star striker Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has been missing with a foot injury since the start of December but City have now confirmed the 23-year-old is back in training.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on January 13, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Haaland isn’t the only City man closing in on a return, with John Stones also returning to training after an ankle injury.

The England international, who has been out for almost a month, made his first steps to a comeback by rejoining his City teammates in parts of training during their warm-weather break in Abu Dhabi.

Kevin De Bruyne is also returning to full fitness after coming off the bench in each of City’s last two games, starring in the 3-2 win away to Newcastle.