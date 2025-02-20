Jay Rodriguez welcomed to Wrexham by celebrity owner Ryan Reynolds following Burnley switch

Jay Rodriguez has revealed he received a welcome message from Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds following his move from Burnley to Wrexham.

The Clarets favourite made a surprise move to the Racecourse Ground during the final days of the January transfer window.

The 35-year-old has since made four appearances for the Red Dragons, but has yet to find the back of the net.

Before he kicked a ball for the League One promotion chasers, Rodriguez has opened up on the message he received from Reynolds, who co-owns the Welsh outfit alongside fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney.

“I’ve followed it from afar,” Rodriguez told BBC Sport.

“It’s been a great story to watch and now to be part of it, I feel very privileged. To be a part of this group, these players, staff, fans, this area, it’s really important.

“Ryan sent me a really nice message, which is just another touch from the club to make myself and my family feel welcome. The story and the journey the club have been on I really want to be a part of."

Despite dropping down a level, Jay Rod has been impressed with the standard of League One.

"I never take anything for granted, never have done," the forward added.

"I know how tough it is. Even the games we won (against Crawley and Northampton) were extremely tough and there are always fine margins, no matter what the league.

"It's my first time at this level, but it's full of quality. Teams make it difficult for you in different ways but you've seen by the goals we've scored the quality is there.

"It's a high standard and I'm learning as I'm going. It's something different and I like to keep testing myself because it's a really good feeling when you keep trying to improve."