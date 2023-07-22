News you can trust since 1877
James Trafford thrown straight in for Burnley debut after midweek move from Manchester City

James Trafford has been thrown straight in for his Burnley debut for this evening’s pre-season friendly against Manchester City.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 17:18 BST
The 20-year-old has had a hectic summer, winning the Under-21 European Championships with England before sealing his move to Turf Moor earlier this week.

However, Vincent Kompany has named him from the start for tonight’s game against KRC Genk – the club’s first public friendly of the summer.

The game gets underway at the Cegeka Arena at 6.30pm local time (5.30pm UK time).

Trafford is the only one of Burnley’s new summer signings to feature from the start, however the likes of Lawrence Vigouroux, Dara O’Shea and Zeki Amdouni could feature later on in the game.

Andros Townsend, rumoured to be training with the Clarets to build up his fitness, is also among the substitutes.

Kompany has named a strong XI with what many would consider to be Burnley’s first-choice back four in Connor Roberts, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer and Charlie Taylor.

Trafford was only confirmed as a Burnley player on Thursday but is thrown straight in for his Clarets debut. Picture: Burnley FCTrafford was only confirmed as a Burnley player on Thursday but is thrown straight in for his Clarets debut. Picture: Burnley FC
Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill and Scott Twine make up a midfield three, flanked by Vitinho and Anass Zaroury, while Lyle Foster leads the line.

Wout Weghorst, who has recently returned to East Lancashire, has travelled with the squad.

No substitute’s bench has been revealed just yet, but given it’s a friendly plenty of changes will be expected.

Genk haven’t revealed their team as yet, but Mike Tresor – a midfielder linked with both Burnley and Brentford – could feature.

Our Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton has travelled over for the game and will be providing live updates via our blog.

Starting XI

Trafford, Roberts, Al-Dakhil, Beyer, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Twine, Vitinho, Zaroury, Foster

