James Trafford thrown straight in for Burnley debut after midweek move from Manchester City

The 20-year-old has had a hectic summer, winning the Under-21 European Championships with England before sealing his move to Turf Moor earlier this week.

However, Vincent Kompany has named him from the start for tonight’s game against KRC Genk – the club’s first public friendly of the summer.

The game gets underway at the Cegeka Arena at 6.30pm local time (5.30pm UK time).

Trafford is the only one of Burnley’s new summer signings to feature from the start, however the likes of Lawrence Vigouroux, Dara O’Shea and Zeki Amdouni could feature later on in the game.

Andros Townsend, rumoured to be training with the Clarets to build up his fitness, is also among the substitutes.

Kompany has named a strong XI with what many would consider to be Burnley’s first-choice back four in Connor Roberts, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer and Charlie Taylor.

Trafford was only confirmed as a Burnley player on Thursday but is thrown straight in for his Clarets debut. Picture: Burnley FC

Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill and Scott Twine make up a midfield three, flanked by Vitinho and Anass Zaroury, while Lyle Foster leads the line.

Wout Weghorst, who has recently returned to East Lancashire, has travelled with the squad.

No substitute’s bench has been revealed just yet, but given it’s a friendly plenty of changes will be expected.

Genk haven’t revealed their team as yet, but Mike Tresor – a midfielder linked with both Burnley and Brentford – could feature.

Starting XI