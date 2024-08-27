'It will stretch us': Scott Parker outlines Burnley's approach to Wolves Carabao Cup tie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker says he will be limited to what changes he can make to his Burnley side for their Carabao Cup clash against Wolves.

The 43-year-old will be looking for a reaction from his side following Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to Sunderland.

The timing of their second round tie on Wednesday comes at a bad time though, in the midst of a busy final week of the transfer window and just three days before the derby against Blackburn Rovers.

Parker’s squad looked suddenly depleted at the Stadium of Light at the weekend, with two goalkeepers named on the bench and three youngsters, while centre-back Luke McNally was thrown up front late on.

While, in ideal circumstances, the Clarets would make wholesale changes against Wolves, Parker suggests that might not be possible.

“We will try, but we’re a little bit light at the moment, so in that sense I don’t see massive changes,” he said.

“But maybe there is an option to bring some in.”

Parker added: “It definitely gives us an opportunity to bounce back.

“The games are coming thick and fast. With the dynamics of where our squad is at it will stretch us, but for sure we’re looking forward to this game against good opposition.

“We obviously want to improve from Saturday. It’s a Premier League outfit, so the test is there for everyone to see. It gives us an opportunity to see more players as well, so we will go over the Sunderland game, we will reboot, we will debrief this game and quickly move onto the game on Wednesday.”

Given what is coming at the weekend at Turf Moor, Parker admits the cup is not the club’s main priority at this moment in time.

“It’s a tough competition because it often comes down to the dynamics of your squad and how much depth you have,” he added.

“Our main priority, there is no denying, is the league and we’ve got a huge game at the weekend against our local rivals, so we will try and manage the best we can manage while still putting in a strong performance.

“It’s another game for us to keep developing as a team and to work on what we want to look like this year as well. It’s a football match against Premier League opposition.”