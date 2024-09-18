'It might be a bit cliché': Scott Parker reflects on his time as Burnley boss so far

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 18th Sep 2024, 08:00 GMT
Scott Parker says he’s loved “every bit” of his tenure at Burnley so far despite some of the challenges he’s faced.
The 43-year-old has only been in the Turf Moor hotseat for 76 days but there’s already been plenty of ups and downs.

While the Clarets have made a strong start to the season, sitting fourth after five games, Parker spoke openly about the challenges of the transfer window where the club lost several of its star players.

It came to a head at the Stadium of Light in August, where Sunderland claimed a 1-0 win against a depleted Burnley side, where Parker was forced to name two goalkeepers on the bench and three youngsters.

Burnley’s head coach appeared visibly frustrated with the situation, but since then things have thankfully calmed down – with the Clarets ending the window on a high with some much-needed new signings.

Reflecting on the job so far, Parker said: “I’m loving every bit of it to be honest with you.

“The challenges we faced, and that’s all of us, not just me. Yes I sit in this chair and face you guys, but there are a number of people within this club that have faced a few challenges no doubt.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Burnley FC at Elland Road on September 14, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Burnley FC at Elland Road on September 14, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Burnley FC at Elland Road on September 14, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“At certain times as human beings that can take its toll, but these are the challenges you face in life. Ultimately, it might be a bit cliché, but when you come out of them they make you stronger.

“At times it’s not ideal, at times there is frustration and at times there’s sadness in certain moments, but it is what it is and we’ve got to do whatever it takes to get us to the next level.

“The situation is the window is shut. This is what we’ve got and I’m excited about that.

“I’m excited to be here and I love every bit of it, whether it’s visiting around the local town and engaging with the local people, seeing the derby was a big part of it. Everything I saw and heard about the derby lived up to every bit of it.

“Passionate people, passionate fanbase that fundamentally understand where we are or certainly where we were and I felt every bit of that support. I think the players did as well.”

