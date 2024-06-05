Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jack Cork has urged Clarets fans to be patient with the team as they look to bounce straight back to the top flight.

The 34-year-old, who enjoyed two loan spells at the Clarets before signing from Swansea in 2017, made his 239th and final appearance for the club when he came on with seven minutes left against Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season.

Speaking to Clarets+, Cork said the players will need the fans right there with them when life in the Championship starts – just as they have been in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Jack Cork of Burnley applauds the fans as he is substituted on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor on May 19, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“Just be patient with the team like they have been with me and the lads before," he said. "Every player has bad periods and tough periods, but just stick with them as they do. I know they’re great fans.”

While his own time at the Turf has come to an end, he said Burnley will always be a club close to his and his family's heart.

"The club has been such a big part of my life, my family’s life for 14 years now. Both of my kids are Burnley fans. We will be close to the area when they are growing up and my family will stay local, so it will always be a club that we’re close to.

“Maybe someday in some capacity I’ll be back, but that’s maybe a while away yet. It’s just gone so fast, it’s been an amazing journey. I just want to say a massive thank you to the fans, they’ve been amazing to me since I’ve been here. They made me feel at home, made me feel welcome. The staff and everyone at the club, they’ve been amazing with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club is a massive part of my kids’ lives, it’s a massive part of my family life. It’s been such a friendly and easy place to be.

“I’ve tried to work as hard as I can on the pitch and never leave anything off it. I’ve tried to put as much work in on the pitch, off the pitch and I hope the fans have seen that.”

Minutes may have been hard to come by in his final season, but there's no shortage of memorable moments to look back on during his Clarets career.

“I scored against Blackburn, I scored against Preston, I didn’t lose against Blackburn and we beat them three times. Europe was amazing too, I scored three goals. I have really good memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was nice for the manager to bring me on [against Forest]. It’s obviously been a disappointing season results wise and it’s been a disappointing season for myself personally, so it’s been a hard one to sit and watch. But it was nice for him to bring me on and I enjoyed the 10 minutes I got.”

And he said it was nice to see his kids get one final Turf Moor run out, too.

“I don’t think they were too interested in walking around, they just wanted to smash some balls in the goal. They didn’t learn that from me!

“But it’s nice for them to come on. I’ve got loads of memories of them on the pitch, like [after promotion] last year, when we got Europe…