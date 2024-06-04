Vincent Kompany's 51-second farewell message to Burnley FC fans
Kompany was unveiled as Bayern Munich manager last Thursday where during a 42-minute press conference he didn’t utter the word “Burnley” once.
In a video posed on the club’s socials today, alongside a caption reading “A short message from Vincent Kompany to the fans”, he took just 51 seconds to say his goodbyes, stating he had loved every moment at the club.
"it starts with a message of thanks, of course. I was very lucky; I was surrounded by hard-working people, players who gave everything. And I felt privileged and honoured to be welcomed, and to be part of such a good environment – so for that, thank you. The best way to describe how I lived it is that I think I gave everything back. [The) best memory I had was beating Blackburn at home 3-0 and then going and beating them at their home and winning the league there – that was good. I loved every moment at the club – it’s been a very important part of my life.”
In a message on X (formerly Twitter), Kompany went on to say: “To everyone close to Burnley Football Club: I am filled with gratitude for having been a part of the Burnley FC family for 2 seasons. I am humbled by the role I was given in the rich history of this beautiful club and I am really proud of what we have achieved together, in good and bad days. To everyone at the club, from owners to players and staff: you have been amazing.
"And most importantly to all the fans and the entire Burnley community: I cannot thank you enough for always being there, through thick and thin. You are the solid rock this club is built on. Burnley will always be a massive part of my history. Forever in my heart, Vincent.”
