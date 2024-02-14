Ex-Burnley man Micky Mellon speaks of relief after son Michael discharged from hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dundee manager Tony Docherty was left angered by the incident, describing the injury as "almost life-endangering".

The club, meanwhile, released a statement expressing "serious concerns" to the Scottish FA after referee David Munro failed to stop play.

Thankfully the 20-year-old is now on the mend and was discharged from hospital over the weekend.

"He's okay," Mellon told the Oldham Times.

"He's had a sore one, but Dundee have been fantastic in the way they have dealt with him in a very difficult moment for me and his mother.

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Micky Mellon, Manager of Tranmere Rovers looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Tranmere Rovers and Mansfield Town at Prenton Park on March 11, 2022 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"But he's going to be okay."

A club statement from Dundee added: "Michael sustained a significant head injury in (Sunday's) match against St Johnstone, but thanks to the swift intervention by Dr McCormack and the medical team, his condition was stabilised and he was transferred to Ninewells Hospital Accident and Emergency Department.

"Following specialist investigations, he was discharged with appropriate head injury advice. He will continue his recovery under the supervision of the club's medical team in accordance with concussion protocols.

"The club is writing to the Scottish FA in the strongest terms to express its serious concerns that play was not stopped to allow immediate attention to Michael after what was clearly a dreadful head clash."