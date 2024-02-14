Ex-Burnley man Micky Mellon speaks of relief after son Michael discharged from hospital
The Burnley striker, who is currently on loan at Dens Park, was rushed to hospital on Sunday after a nasty clash of heads with St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty was left angered by the incident, describing the injury as "almost life-endangering".
The club, meanwhile, released a statement expressing "serious concerns" to the Scottish FA after referee David Munro failed to stop play.
Thankfully the 20-year-old is now on the mend and was discharged from hospital over the weekend.
"He's okay," Mellon told the Oldham Times.
"He's had a sore one, but Dundee have been fantastic in the way they have dealt with him in a very difficult moment for me and his mother.
"But he's going to be okay."
A club statement from Dundee added: "Michael sustained a significant head injury in (Sunday's) match against St Johnstone, but thanks to the swift intervention by Dr McCormack and the medical team, his condition was stabilised and he was transferred to Ninewells Hospital Accident and Emergency Department.
"Following specialist investigations, he was discharged with appropriate head injury advice. He will continue his recovery under the supervision of the club's medical team in accordance with concussion protocols.
"The club is writing to the Scottish FA in the strongest terms to express its serious concerns that play was not stopped to allow immediate attention to Michael after what was clearly a dreadful head clash."
Mellon played for the Clarets between 1999 and 2001. He also managed Dundee’s city rivals Dundee United.