Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen on relishing coming up against the best players in the world
Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, the 27-year-old said he was confident the team could still turn things around and it was up to them to prove the doubters wrong.
“There’s a natural disappointment with results and how the season has started, but I think sometimes you have to appreciate the level you’re playing at and the dreams you had as a youngster of playing against the best players in the world. We’re doing that as a team and as individuals this year.
“We’re confident we can turn things around and start getting more positive results and get out of the situation we’re in at the moment.”
The Republic of Ireland international, who was an unused sub against Arsenal at the weekend, admitted that while playing in the Premier League was a dream, the step up from the Championship had been significant.
“I can only experience from my experience and it’s definitely the biggest step I’ve experienced between leagues.
“Every area of the game, the quality, the physicality and the intensity goes up a lot of levels.
“It’s definitely a massive step up, but one you have to relish as a player and look forward to challenging yourself against top players and top teams every week.
“We’re going to have to prove people wrong. People are quick to write teams off and create their own opinions over a short amount of games at the start of the season.
“But there’s a long way to go and we believe in the way we work and I’m sure we’ll be able to turn things around.”
Cullen made 50 appearances in all competitions as Vincent Kompany’s men dismantled the Championship, amassing an incredible 101 points in the process. His performances saw him voted the club’s players’ player of the season as well as the fans’ player of the season.
And just last week, he picked up another individual gong when was he was crowned Championship Player of the Season at the Northwest Football Awards.
He said: “It’s always really pleasing to get your hands on an award. I’m obviously thankful to everyone who voted for me, it’s a proud night.”Does last season feel like a lifetime ago? “It does and it doesn’t. Football always seems to fly by with games coming thick and fast, but it does seem like a long time ago when we were lifting the trophy and we were on the bus around Burnley town centre and enjoying ourselves.“We have fond memories from last season, we had a lot of fun times and memories created.”“To get promoted to the Premier League in the fashion we did with a great group of lads, staff and everyone around the club, it was a fantastic season and definitely up there with one of the best seasons of my career.”