'I believe in this team': Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill confident the results will come
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Clarets head into the international break bottom of the Premier League table following a 3-1 loss to Arsenal, their tenth of the campaign.
Brownhill admitted the team was frustrated with Saturday’s result, but still felt they gave a good account of themselves against quality opposition.
“There are a lot of positives to take, but at the end of the day it’s a defeat so I think everyone is frustrated,” he said.
“I thought we defended very well for a lot of the game. To concede just before half-time is never ideal but we managed to get back in the game. But to concede not long after is frustrating again.
“I thought we looked quite solid. We were still good on the ball and created some chances and not many teams will come here and create the chances we did. Scoring was a positive as well.”
Brownhill’s second-half equaliser was his second of the season; the first coming in the 5-2 home defeat to Spurs.
“It was good, it’s always nice to score. To get us back level was even sweeter,” said the 27-year-old
“I just wish it would have lasted longer before they scored but it’s always nice to score, but just the result puts a downer on it.”
Brownhill will be hoping for a change in mood when the the team returns to Turf Moor a week on Saturday for the clash with West Ham.
“Even though the results haven’t gone our way, the performances have been really good.
“It was always going to take a little bit to get going. There were still some good performances early on in the season like against Man Utd and the first-half at Luton, Forest and spells in other games, so there is still a lot there to take positives from but more so the last two games.
“But now it’s time to rest, come back and start getting the results. We can perform well as much as we want but the most important thing is the result.
“I believe in this team and what we can do and what we can achieve this season, so it won’t be long until we start getting what we deserve.”