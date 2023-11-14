Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill believes there are plenty of positives to take from the last two games, despite both resulting in defeats.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets head into the international break bottom of the Premier League table following a 3-1 loss to Arsenal, their tenth of the campaign.

Brownhill admitted the team was frustrated with Saturday’s result, but still felt they gave a good account of themselves against quality opposition.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Josh Brownhill of Burnley celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a lot of positives to take, but at the end of the day it’s a defeat so I think everyone is frustrated,” he said.

“I thought we defended very well for a lot of the game. To concede just before half-time is never ideal but we managed to get back in the game. But to concede not long after is frustrating again.

“I thought we looked quite solid. We were still good on the ball and created some chances and not many teams will come here and create the chances we did. Scoring was a positive as well.”

Brownhill’s second-half equaliser was his second of the season; the first coming in the 5-2 home defeat to Spurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was good, it’s always nice to score. To get us back level was even sweeter,” said the 27-year-old

“I just wish it would have lasted longer before they scored but it’s always nice to score, but just the result puts a downer on it.”

Brownhill will be hoping for a change in mood when the the team returns to Turf Moor a week on Saturday for the clash with West Ham.

“Even though the results haven’t gone our way, the performances have been really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was always going to take a little bit to get going. There were still some good performances early on in the season like against Man Utd and the first-half at Luton, Forest and spells in other games, so there is still a lot there to take positives from but more so the last two games.

“But now it’s time to rest, come back and start getting the results. We can perform well as much as we want but the most important thing is the result.