Vincent Kompany impressed with 'fearless' Burnley winger Luca Koleosho
In a season of a few positives for the Clarets, the 19-year-old has been one of the brighter sparks with his performances earning plaudits from all corners.
The former Espanyol player was instrumental in Burnley’s equalising goal against Arsenal, and despite the team going on to lose 3-1, Kompany was once again impressed with his overall output.
Kompany said: “He’s just a fearless player, it doesn’t really matter who he’s up against.
“He was up against a top full-back against Arsenal but he’s done it in every single game, because in every game he’s managed to create and make something happen.
“Against Arsenal it was also a better performance defensively for him because that’s something he can put in the memory bank and draw back on.
“He’s a player that is eager to show his talents in this league and he’s showing good signs.”