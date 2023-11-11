News you can trust since 1877
Burnley slipped to a fifth straight league defeat this afternoon with a 3-1 reversal to Arsenal.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 11th Nov 2023, 17:27 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men performed well in the main but they were once again forced to pay for some costly errors – mainly from corners.

The Clarets briefly got themselves back on level terms at the start of the second-half, but Mikel Arteta’s men soon restored their lead before making sure of the points.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Made a string of fine stops to keep Arsenal at bay but needed to be more commanding of his box, especially for the second.

1. James Trafford - 6/10

Caught out in behind on a couple of occasions but used his pace to good effect to recover and clear the danger.

2. Vitinho - 6/10

Produced some important blocks and headers and there was no repeat of his costly mistake from last week.

3. Jordan Beyer - 6/10

Made some important interceptions in the final third but perhaps could have done better in the lead up to Arsenal’s second.

4. Dara O'Shea - 6/10

