Burnley player ratings vs Arsenal as three 7/10s handed out despite fifth straight defeat - gallery
Burnley slipped to a fifth straight league defeat this afternoon with a 3-1 reversal to Arsenal.
Vincent Kompany’s men performed well in the main but they were once again forced to pay for some costly errors – mainly from corners.
The Clarets briefly got themselves back on level terms at the start of the second-half, but Mikel Arteta’s men soon restored their lead before making sure of the points.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
