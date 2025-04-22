'Insane': Chris Wilder's message to Burnley and Leeds United after Sheffield United miss out on promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder sent out his congratulations to Burnley and Leeds United after his Sheffield United came out on the wrong side of the three-horse automatic promotion race.

The Blades will have to go through the play-offs if they’re to return to the Premier League after being beaten by the Clarets 2-1 last night in their must-win encounter.

Having gone toe-to-toe with their rivals throughout the season, Wilder accepts it’s gutting to come up short at the final fence.

“Do you know what? Bittersweet, really. I think I'll put my head on the pillow tonight. You know, we're all learning and suffering a little bit,” he said.

“Congratulations to Daniel [Farke] and his Leeds United team. Congratulations to Scott [Parker] and everybody connected at Burnley. For two teams above us to have the ability to finish on 100 points is just incredible. It's insane, really. I want us to go and get into the 90s.

“We know it was an uphill task. We know we wanted it to be a more of a tighter contest in terms of the points total.

“For us, losing to a team at the bottom of the form table, you can lose a game in the Championship home to Millwall, even though I believe it was a little bit of a smash and grab. And then lose at the bottom team [Plymouth Argyle], even though Coventry have lost there today and Millwall potentially should have drawn. This is how the Championship is.

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, shakes hands with Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United, prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“But to pick up no points in that week of football handed the initiative over to Burnley and over to Leeds United. So congratulations for them in terms of taking advantage of that situation.

“I’m disappointed in terms of the goals that we've conceded because they've not really had to work hard for their goals. I thought we were always in the game.

“I've got maybe a little bit of rose-tinted glasses. I felt our efforts deserved something from the game against a team that's gone 31 games and conceded 13 [15 sic] goals. It's just an amazing record that both of these teams have had.

“We finished third but we've taken it deep.”

Wilder also questioned some of the stewarding after he and his players were involved in a fracas with pitch-invading fans at the final whistle.

“We were told by the referee before that we'd be getting stewards surrounding us, but I think they went on the missing list, completely went on the missing list,” he added.

“It was quite scary out there in the end, where there were people coming in and doing bits and pieces.

“It’s understandable that their emotions are running high, but I didn't think we got protected by the football club and the stewards at all, one bit.

“The referee, when I spoke to him afterwards, he noticed that as well. So, I suppose when 20 or 30 lads, 40 or 50 lads are running at you, shouting bits and pieces and doing bits and pieces, just at the end of a game, it's quite difficult just to get off.

“But I'll be absolutely stunned if anything comes our way on any of that.”