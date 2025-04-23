'Incredible feeling': Ashley Barnes pays tribute to 'special' Burnley bond after sealing fourth promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashley Barnes paid tribute to a “special group of lads” after being involved in his fourth Burnley promotion.

The 35-year-old completed a fairytale return to Turf Moor in January when he made the move back to Burnley from Norwich City.

The veteran striker helped get Scott Parker’s men over the line, making 11 appearances during the second half of the campaign and scoring during the 4-0 rout of Luton Town.

Barnes is now able to add another Clarets promotion to the collection, having won two under Sean Dyche and another with Vincent Kompany two years.

"Again, fourth time to the Premier League. It’s an incredible feeling,” he told Clarets+.

"But this group of lads are something special, what the gaffer has installed here is fantastic. Everyone works hard for each other and everyone thoroughly deserves this.

"All of the staff and everyone deserve all the credit for all of their hard work they’ve put in. Everyone is together and united as a group to help us get over the line.”

Barnes came off the bench late on against Sheffield United to help see out the 2-1 win that sealed automatic promotion.

In true Barnes-style, he helped wind the clock down by winning a couple of late free-kicks as well as booting a clearance into the stands.

The striker was front and centre of the promotion celebrations and, unsurprisingly, was the go-to man for the seemingly never-ending night out afterwards.

"I think if anyone goes home before 6am, well I’m not letting them, they’re getting dragged out,” he added.