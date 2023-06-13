Some supporters have previously voiced their concern about how ALK Capital financed their takeover of the Clarets in 2020.

But in our Big Burnley FC end-of-season fans’ survey, almost 65 per cent of respondents said they had more faith in the club’s ownership than they did at the start of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans were also asked to have their say on this season’s standout moment, their thoughts on the club’s return to the Premier League, the priority for this summer’s recruitment and much, much more.

The survey was split into three sections: questions relating to Vincent Kompany and this season’s title triumph; recruitment and the summer transfer window and; matters off the pitch at Turf Moor.

2022/23 season

When asked how happy they were with Burnley’s on-the-field performance this season, an overwhelming 95.9 per cent said the campaign went above expectations.

We asked Clarets fans for their views following an unforgettable 2022/23 season

Unsurprisingly, the standout moment of the season was the title win being confirmed at Ewood Park, while Ashley Barnes’ double in the initial derby win – including his cheeky shove of the goalkeeper into the back of the net – also ranked highly. The stunning comeback away to Sunderland also received plenty of nominations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over half said safety should be the first objective for the club on their return to the top flight, but 40.5 per cent showed more ambition, believing the Clarets should instead target a mid-table finish. Just under seven per cent, meanwhile, claim even a top 10 finish could be on the cards.

Just shy of 96 per cent of respondents gave Kompany the highest mark possible for the sterling job he did in his first season at the club this season. Regarding the four per cent that voted otherwise – tough crowd, eh?

Given his achievements, interest from other clubs is likely to be a factor despite the Belgian recently signing a new long-term contract. Despite this, 78.4 per cent of readers believe Kompany will see out the entirety of next season and remain with the club.

It's no surprise whatsoever that Vincent Kompany received a glowing scorecard from Burnley fans

Summer transfers

The Clarets have already been linked with a host of names since the season came to a conclusion, so the expectation is they’ll be busy in the transfer market this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just over 60 per cent said they expect to see the club make between three and five signings, while 36.5 per cent believe it could be as high as six to eight.

In terms of expenditure, 48.6 per cent of fans polled said they expect to see between £40m and £50m splashed this summer, while 23 per cent said it could be £50m or higher.

How important will Josh Cullen be for the Clarets next season?

Given Kompany has already done plenty of his shopping in his native Belgium, that’s an avenue the club are likely to focus on once again.

But when asked what profile of player the club should be looking to target, 78.4 per cent said a mixture of attributes – such as Premier League experience, youngsters with potential and players based in both the UK and Europe – needs to be considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the departure of Clarets favourite Ashley Barnes, it’s widely believed the forward line is the biggest priority this summer – with 73 per cent voting that way. Just under 19 per cent said central midfield, while 6.8 said in goal.

An impressive 87.8 per cent measured last season’s business as ‘outstanding’, something the club will be hoping to repeat on their return to the top flight to give themselves the best chance possible of building on this year’s success.

Of the current crop of players, Josh Cullen and Manuel Benson are expected to be the most important players next term, while Jordan Beyer – now a permanent fixture at the club – also received plenty of votes.

When asked which loan player fans would like to see come back, 19-goal wide man Nathan Tella dominated the votes, receiving 86.5 per cent of the poll. Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ian Maatsen also received votes.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace

Off the pitch matters

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club almost achieved a 100 per cent satisfaction rate with the pricing of season tickets, with just over 97 per cent of fans saying they were satisfied.

But the numbers weren’t quite as positive on the subject of the club’s food and drink offering, with 51.4 per cent saying they felt it wasn’t of a satisfactory quality and price.

In the club’s defence, they’ve already announced changes to their refreshments at Turf Moor next season with a different provider coming on board, with the Clarets announcing a partnership with leading sports and entertainment caterer, Levy UK and Ireland.

Levy will deliver matchday concourse catering, hospitality, plus conferencing and events, during the 2023/24 Premier League season. The collaboration will see the middle tier of Turf Moor’s Jimmy McIlroy stand redeveloped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of the overall stadium experience, 35.7 per cent feel very satisfied, voting five out of five on our scale. Just under 46 per cent voted four out of five, while 15.7 per cent said three.

When asked about their preference for the long-term future of Turf Moor, 83.6 per cent said they’d like to see Turf Moor improved as well as demolish/rebuild parts of the ground.

In contrast, 16.4 per cent believe Turf Moor should remain exactly how it is, while no-one said they wanted to see the club move to a new ground.

And finally, 64.9 per cent of fans said they felt more confident about the club’s owners, ALK Capital, than they did at the start of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad