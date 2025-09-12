'In an ideal world': Scott Parker makes Burnley squad admission after transfer window closure

Scott Parker has conceded Burnley’s squad is still not as “streamlined” as he would have liked.

The Clarets boss remarked on several occasions about the club’s need to move on a number of fringe players during the summer transfer window.

Despite moving out four players on deadline day – Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi on loan and Darko Churlinov permanently – the Clarets’ squad is still too big for Parker’s liking.

The Burnley Express understands both Hannes Delcroix and Mike Tresor were free to leave the club, but with transfer windows closing across the globe, that now appears unlikely.

When asked if he would have liked to have seen more head out, Parker said: “I think in an ideal world, definitely. We've still got a big squad and I have to try and manage that to the best we can.

"But like always, the dynamics of transfer windows, players leaving, players coming in, there's always loads and loads of variables – what you're trying to manage as a football club, as a manager and as players really.

"But yes, in an ideal world, of course you'd probably like it a little bit more streamlined, just certainly in terms of controlling and managing those situations, but it is what it is.”

Scott Parker speaks to the media ahead of the fixture against Liverpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley’s official 25-man squad list is due to be published on the Premier League’s website imminently.

As it currently stands, Burnley have 28 ‘senior’ players on their books following the closure of the summer transfer window – meaning three players will have to miss out.

