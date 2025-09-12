Former Burnley duo turned managers speak of mutual respect ahead of bitter Yorkshire derby

Two former Burnley men will do battle in the managerial dugout this weekend during a bitter Yorkshire derby.

Huddersfield Town, now led by ex-Claret Lee Grant, will make the 13-mile trip to Valley Parade this weekend to face Graham Alexander’s Bradford City side.

Not only is it a big game for local bragging rights, it also pits two promotion hopefuls against one another – with Huddersfield sitting third in the League One table and Bradford just two places below.

Ahead of the game, both Alexander and Grant were asked about their memories of playing alongside one another – and inevitably they looked back on some fond memories at Turf Moor.

“It was a changing room that wasn’t short of opinions, but that’s what I loved about that time,” Alexander said, as reported by our sister paper the Yorkshire Post.

“There were so many good characters and men who trusted each other. We could say what we needed to say to each other. That could give you a good grounding and tells you what your character and personality is.

“I think those types of people have a genuine love for the game. When their playing days are over, they want to stay in it.

Former Burnley duo Graham Alexander, left, and Lee Grant, inset, will do battle in the dugout this weekend.

“I’m really pleased for Granty to get this opportunity. He’s been a highly thought of coach in his previous roles.

“I thought he was always a really good guy, conscientious and trained well, a proper professional. I think he’s taken that into his coaching career.”

The respect between the pair is mutual, regardless of what happens on derby day.

Grant added: “One of my most lasting memories of Graham was not necessarily how he was as a bloke.

“You have got to be a solid human to have the career he had and be captain and do what he did, but the lasting memory was the programme when he made his 1,000th appearance and looking through all the squad photos he's had and the profile pictures throughout the years from when he made his debut at 18 or 19.

"It was printed in a double-page spread in the match programme. It was just awe-inspiring really to see his progression and turning into the 'grizzled old character' he had become by the time I was playing with him.

“Giving him the guard of honour onto the pitch that day and his 1,000th appearance was incredible, it blew me away.

“Having made one or two appearances myself and getting absolutely nowhere near 1,000 and the work it took to where I got, it's really difficult to do.

“It's testament to the character he is and hence, it doesn't really surprise me when I see his team playing, performing and getting after it in the way they do.”