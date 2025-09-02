Burnley's squad state of play ahead of Premier League 25-man squad list submission

Now that the transfer window has closed, Burnley must submit their official squad list to the Premier League.

Under the Premier League’s strict rules, all top flight clubs must submit a 25-man squad list.

Of that number, a minimum of eight players must meet the league’s ‘home-grown player’ criteria

A player qualifies as homegrown if they have been registered with an English of Welsh club for three full seasons before their 21st birthday.

The likes of Bashir Humphreys, Axel Tuanzebe, Connor Roberts, Kyle Walker, Joe Worrall, Josh Cullen, Josh Laurent, Jaidon Anthony, Ashley Barnes and Armando Broja all fit this criteria.

Under-21 players – which, for this season, means any player born on or after January 1, 2004 – do not need to be registered and can play for their club at any time.

For Burnley, Max Weiss, Lesley Ugochukwu, Enock Agyei and Jaydon Banel all qualify as Under-21 players.

Scott Parker's Burnley side must now submit their official 25-man squad list. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

As it currently stands, Burnley have 29 ‘senior’ players on their books following the closure of the summer transfer window.

Manuel Benson, however, is included in this figure and he’s still expected to leave, with the winger facing an anxious wait to discover if his deadline day loan move to Swansea City went through.

Hannes Delcroix and Mike Tresor are also expected to move on, with transfer windows remaining open in a number of other countries.

If Delcroix, Benson and Tresor all leave, this takes the number of ‘senior’ players down 26, meaning one player must still miss out.

This could well be either Jordan Beyer or Zeki Amdouni, who are both currently sidelined through injury.

Once all squad lists are submitted, they are routinely published on the Premier League’s website.

Senior players: Martin Dubravka, Vaclav Hladky, Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Maxime Esteve, Quilindschy Hartman, Bashir Humphreys, Lucas Pires, Connor Roberts, Oliver Sonne, Axel Tuanzebe, Kyle Walker, Joe Worrall, Josh Cullen, Josh Laurent, Florentino Luis, Hannibal, Jaidon Anthony, Manuel Benson*, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Marcus Edwards, Loum Tchaouna, Mike Tresor, Zeki Amdouni, Ashley Barnes, Armando Broja, Zian Flemming, Lyle Foster

Under-21 players: Max Weiss, Lesley Ugochukwu, Enock Agyei, Jaydon Banel

* = waiting to find out if deadline day loan move to Swansea City has gone through

