'Importance of that is everything': Ex-Sheffield United man Sander Berge delivers Burnley message amid relegation fight

The Clarets currently languish 19th, seven points adrift of safety with only 14 games remaining.

While the outlook looks bleak, Berge believes they’re still in with a chance of staving off relegation – but only on one condition.

“Spirit will be massive. The importance of that is everything,” he told Clarets+.

“We’re showing it every day. People only see us at 3pm on a Saturday but throughout the week we’re pushing every single day trying to get better and working on the process.

“It’s easy to say, but I’ve been in different dressing rooms and it’s unreal what’s going on here.

“We stand strong, we stay together and we look at what we can improve. I’m proud of being part of a club like this that week in, week out has the personality to move on and see what we can do better.

“In the end I believe things will click because we trust the process.”

Berge, speaking after last week’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, added: “Coming out with that atmosphere was fantastic. These are the games you want to play.

“It was a performance we can be proud of, but at the same time this has to be the standard every week no matter who we play.

“This just shows what we are able to do if we play to our qualities, play with that extra flair. People showed a bit of swagger to take people on.